SCOUTING REPORT: Winder-Barrow @ Apalachee

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, September 30. 2016
•The Game: Winder-Barrow High School @ Apalachee High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m., R. Harold Harrison Stadium

•Records: Winder-Barrow High School, 3-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA, defeated North Oconee 38-0 last Friday; Apalachee High School, 2-2-1, defeated Monroe Area 10-7 last week

•Last meeting: WBHS won 45-0 in 2015

•Tune in: Game to be aired live on WJJB Radio 107.1 FM with Tim Rose, Todd Wambold calling the action.

•Coaches: Heath Webb, third season at WBHS; Apalachee, Steve Sims, second season as head coach

•Key Players: Apalachee: WR Ethan Morris, S Gunner Wright, QB Ryan Miller, WR/DB Will Smith; TE/DE Jason Craig; RB Stephen Massillon; K Justin Pretel; Winder-Barrow: LB Mason White, DB/WR Deon Williams; C Dylan Brown, RB Javonne Hughes, QB Brock Landis, WR Latrell Scott, WR Casey Thurmond

•Notes: Both Winder-Barrow and Apalachee enter this week’s Region 8-AAAAA opener coming off victories. WBHS took care of business against winless North Oconee High School last week while Apalachee High School won for the second consecutive week with a 10-7 victory against Monroe Area. The Bulldoggs have won the last three matches in the series, including a 45-0 win last season. The game is the Region 8-AAAAAA opener for both teams.

•Items of Interest: WBHS assistant coach Jeff Maddox has seen both sides of the rivalry. Maddox, a standout athlete himself at Winder-Barrow, coached the Bulldoggs before coaching at AHS and then returning to GG Nation prior to 2014. Winder-Barrow has won the last three meetings as the series is now tied 6-6. AHS won five consecutive matchups from 2008-2012. WBHS won the first two meetings in the series in 2004 and 2005. The Wildcats’ first win against WBHS came in 2006 by a 21-7 mark.

•They Said It: WBHS coach Heath Webb: “We will gladly take the Battle of Barrow trophy, but we have to remember there are bigger trophies out there for us to aim for.”

•They Said It, Part II: AHS coach Steve Sims: “Winder-Barrow has a lot of weapons. We can’t give up big plays.”

•They Said It, Part III: WBHS offensive coordinator Naji Lyon: “This is not a rivalry game for us, it is Week One of region play. Our goal is to be 1-0 in the region.”

— Scouting report compiled by Chris Bridges/photo by Jessica Brown
