SCOUTING REPORT: Augusta Prep @ Bethlehem Christian Academy

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, September 30. 2016
•The Game: Augusta Prep @ Bethlehem Christian Academy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Knights Field

•Records: BCA: 4-3 overall, 2-1 in GISA Region 1-AAA, defeated Dominion Christian 53-0 last Friday; Augusta Prep: 5-0 overall, defeated Gatewood 41-20 last week

•Last meeting between the teams: Augusta Prep won 42-6 in 2013

•Coaches: BCA: Lance Fendley, fourth season as head coach, fifth overall with program; Augusta Prep: Harry Bacheller, fifth season

•Key Players: BCA: LB/RB Matthew Kamm; OL/DL Clayton Hopkins; RB/DB Tanner Schwebel; RB Chris Ratterree; K Brian Arnaut; QB Michael Tuscano

•Notes: The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team has all but locked up a playoff spot for the first time in program history. The Knights step out of region play this week to face a very strong Augusta Prep team. The Cavaliers enter the game 5-0 overall after an impressive win against traditional power Gatewood last week. This will be the final non-region game of the 2016 regular season for BCA.

•They Said It: BCA Coach Lance Fendley: “Augusta Prep is one of the best teams I’ve seen this year. They run a very complex offense. This will be a taste of what the playoffs will be like. In the grand scheme of things, it is more of a measuring stick to see how we measure up.”

— Scouting report compiled by Chris Bridges/photo by Jessica Brown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.