SCOUTING REPORT: Augusta Prep @ Bethlehem Christian Academy

•The Game: Augusta Prep @ Bethlehem Christian Academy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Knights Field
•Records: BCA: 4-3 overall, 2-1 in GISA Region 1-AAA, defeated Dominion Christian 53-0 last Friday; Augusta Prep: 5-0 overall, defeated Gatewood 41-20 last week
•Last meeting between the teams: Augusta Prep won 42-6 in 2013
•Coaches: BCA: Lance Fendley, fourth season as head coach, fifth overall with program; Augusta Prep: Harry Bacheller, fifth season
•Key Players: BCA: LB/RB Matthew Kamm; OL/DL Clayton Hopkins; RB/DB Tanner Schwebel; RB Chris Ratterree; K Brian Arnaut; QB Michael Tuscano
•Notes: The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team has all but locked up a playoff spot for the first time in program history. The Knights step out of region play this week to face a very strong Augusta Prep team. The Cavaliers enter the game 5-0 overall after an impressive win against traditional power Gatewood last week. This will be the final non-region game of the 2016 regular season for BCA.
•They Said It: BCA Coach Lance Fendley: “Augusta Prep is one of the best teams I’ve seen this year. They run a very complex offense. This will be a taste of what the playoffs will be like. In the grand scheme of things, it is more of a measuring stick to see how we measure up.”
— Scouting report compiled by Chris Bridges/photo by Jessica Brown
