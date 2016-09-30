Figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor indicate that Jackson County’s jobless rate fell a tenth of a percent between July and August and is now the fourth-lowest in the state.
DOL put Jackson County’s August unemployment rate at 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in July.
For the full story, including a comparison with the rates of surrounding counties, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
Unemployment rate falls to 4.1 percent
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry