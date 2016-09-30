Unemployment rate falls to 4.1 percent

Figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor indicate that Jackson County’s jobless rate fell a tenth of a percent between July and August and is now the fourth-lowest in the state.

DOL put Jackson County’s August unemployment rate at 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in July.

For the full story, including a comparison with the rates of surrounding counties, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
