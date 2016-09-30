Work will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4, on State Route 53 just south of State Route 124 to install a new cross drainage pipe. Maintenance crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will start cutting into the roadway at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and both lanes will be closed to complete the work through Wednesday evening.
Traffic will be detoured west by way of Davis Street which will lead them to State Route 124.
Travelers are asked to use extra caution as you travel through the work zone while traffic becomes familiar with the changes.
SR 53 work starts Tuesday, detour planned
