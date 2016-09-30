Softball: Panthers enter postseason after avenging loss to rival

Closing the regular season on a winning note came with a bonus for the Jackson County softball team.
The Panthers (10-11, 5-5) — who open region tournament play Saturday — knocked off rival East Jackson 7-5 this past Tuesday, avenging a 12-3 loss Sept. 8 to the Eagles.
“I feel like this is what we needed going into the region tournament,” coach Chessie Laird said. “We needed something that would give us confidence.”
It was quite a reversal of fortune for Jackson County, which trailed 12-0 after two innings in the first matchup with East Jackson.
“We did lots of things right (Tuesday) which was an improvement from what we’ve been doing the last few weeks,” Laird said.
Jackson County scored three times in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and secure the win. Serina Bergeron came home off a Joni Lott grounder to shortstop; a Kaylan Pruitt bunt scored Brooke Simmons; and Sara Beth Allen singled home another run to push Jackson County’s lead out to 7-4.
Allen went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Jonie Lott was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kaylan Pruitt (1-for-2) also drove home two runs.
Sara Beth Allen surrendered three runs in the first two innings, but settled down the rest of the way, allowing two runs over the last five frames. She surrendered eight hits in seven innings of work, walking three and striking out two.
“I can’t be more happy for Sara Beth,” Laird said. “She pitched really, really well.”
Kate Woodall led East Jackson by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer two RBI, and McKenzie Arnold (1-for-3) also homered. Ally Petering went 2-for-3 and drove home a run.
Laird said her team didn’t let the outcome from the first game with East Jackson negatively effect it in this rematch.
“It would have been much easier for them to come and doubt themselves with the score being what it was the last game,” Laird said. “I feel they really turned it around, and really dug deep, and showed what we can really do when we put a whole game together.
With the win, Jackson County earned a no. 4 seed for the 8-AAA postseason will host Hart County in a best-of-three region play-in series.
The teams will play at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, with a third game Monday at 5:30 p.m. if needed.
