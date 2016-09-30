Cruisin' Commerce is Saturday night

Cruisin’ Commerce will fill the downtown with classic cars, car enthusiasts and a few Pokémon GO devotees Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Held in conjunction with the Northeast Georgia Swap Meet at the Atlanta Dragway and sponsored by the Commerce Downtown Development Authority, the event will feature vintage vehicles and live music in Spencer Park.
There will also be three PokeStops in the area of the park. Lures begin at 6 p.m. and will continue to 10.
The North Georgia Pokémon Go Group and Dragonstone Beadworks will be set up in Spencer Park and will host a raffle of Pokémon and gaming items.
Classic vehicles, a few of them original, some fully restored, some in the process of being restored and still others in great need of restoration, will be parked throughout the downtown (along Elm and Broad Streets, in the parking lot across from Spencer Park and in the new Cherry Street parking lot), hoods up and available for inspection by attendees.
“We’re expecting over 100 vehicles,” said Natalie Thomas, executive director of the downtown development authority.
For the full story, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
