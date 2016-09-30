Battle of Barrow: Bulldoggs hold on for win against AHS

The Winder-Barrow High School and Apalachee High School football teams ushered in the Region 8-AAAAAA schedule Friday night with another installment of the Battle of the Barrow.
After the pre-game activities and hype were over, the Bulldoggs and Wildcats took the field for what turned out to be one of the best games in the series. In the end, WBHS held on for a 28-21 win but it was in no way easy.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime and it appeared AHS would take a lead after Will Smith intercepted a pass and returned it to the WBHS 12-yard line. A 34-yard field goal failed, however, to leave the game tied.
The Bulldoggs then marched 80 yards capped by a 1-yard run by Nathan Millwood. On the previous play, WBHS quarterback Brock Landis had connected with Latrell Scott on a 33-yard hookup.
Winder-Barrow would move in front 28-14 on an 89-yard score when Landis connected with Deon Williams with 6:58 remaining.
AHS was not finished, however, as Ryan Miller found his favorite target, Ethan Morris, on a 25-yard score with 4:24 left. It was another big catch for Morris who has developed into one of the top receivers in the region and all of Northeast Georgia.
The Wildcats had two more offensive possessions but were not able to get in the endzone again. Millwood intercepted a pass to seal the win for Winder-Barrow.
Mason White put the first points of the night on the scoreboard with a 30-yard interception return with 8:03 left in the first quarter. Apalachee tied the game, however, on a 28-yard pass from Miller to Morris less than two minutes later.
Millwood gave the advantage back to the Bulldoggs with an 11-yard run. That play capped a 93-yard, 10-play drive for WBHS. Landis had a key pass to Teague Moore during the series.
The score would be even at 14 at halftime following an unusual series of events. AHS had punted the football to WBHS and it appeared the Bulldoggs would take possession at their own 20. However, a penalty on WBHS during the play caused confusion ultimately leading the officials to give AHS a chance to punt again. The Wildcats faked this attempt and Jason Craig ran 32 yards for a touchdown.
It was a penalty-filled night for both teams as unofficially 24 misfractions were called.
The Winder-Barrow win broke a 6-6 tie in the series. WBHS now holds a 7-6 series lead but more importantly is 1-0 in region play and 4-2 overall. AHS slips to 2-3-1 and 0-1 in 8-AAAAAA.
Battle of Barrow: Bulldoggs hold on for win against AHS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry