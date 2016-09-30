Tigers fall on late TD run, sit at 2-2 in region

Before Friday night’s showdown in Bogart, head coach Michael Brown called the Prince Avenue Wolverines the “dominant” team in Region 8-A.
For nearly 48 minutes, Commerce showed the dominant team that it has the wherewithal to go toe for toe with one of the best teams in the state. But that’s why games are 48 minutes as the Wolverines needed a 1-yard touchdown plunge and third-and-goal with 10 seconds left in the game to get past the Tigers, 21-14.
Commerce (3-2, 2-2 Region 8-A) was led by running back Cole Chancey’s 110 rushing yards and two scores on 33 carries. Will Thomas contributed 38 yards on five carries.
It is the Tigers’ second-straight loss in region play.
On the game’s opening drive, the Tigers’ offense marched 69 yards in 10 plays and ended with Chancey’s first touchdown on a run of seven yards. The extra point was no good and the Tigers led 6-0 with 6:26 left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers’ defense held the potent Wolverines’ (6-0, 5-0) to a three-and-out on their first possession. But on their second possession, the Wolverines’ offense came alive, going 97 yards in seven plays, taking the lead on a 72-yard Grant Roland-to-Christian Parrish connection with 10:29 left in the first half.
Commerce responded with a 13-play drive that resulted in a punt.
The game remained 7-6 at halftime.
The Wolverines took the opening possession of the second half and added more points as Roland found Noah Campbell on a dump-off pass that turned into a 16-yard touchdown to the right side of the end zone. The Wolverines led 14-6.
The Tigers’ offense responded with a 14-play, 59-yard drive, which included six first downs, recovering a fumble and concluded with Chancey’s second touchdown as he galloped into the end zone from 14 yards away. His number was also called on the two-point conversion try, which was successful, tying the game at 14-14.
The fourth quarter became a stalemate as both defenses held serve, forcing punts and the Tigers’ defense finally got the first turnover of the game when Kyre Ware intercepted a Roland pass.
The Tigers’ offense proceeded to convert a first down on a fourth-and-1 play but came up short on its second fourth-down attempt of the drive.
After the defense held serve and got the ball back for the offense went three-and-out giving the ball back to the Wolverines’ offense at the Commerce 40-yard line.
On the second play of the drive, Roland scrambled 38 yards down the left side to the Commerce 2-yard line.
The first two attempts from there were unsuccessful, including a shoe-string tackle from Chancey on running back Thomas Huff. But the third time was a charm as Huff crossed the goal line with 10 seconds left for the go-ahead touchdown.
