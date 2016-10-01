Burglary reported at Huddle House

Burglary was reported recently at the Huddle House in Danielsville.
Deputy Brian Drake was dispatched where he met with an employee who said he came to open the store and found that someone had come in during the night and pried open the cash register and removed the cash.
He also told Drake that some employees had recently been fired and might still have keys. He also said the culprit(s) should be on store surveillance video. The case was turned over to Danielsville Police for further investigation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week include:
•Burglary was reported on Sewell Mill Road last week. Deputy Shawn Rhodes was sent to the scene where he met with a witness who told him she was in her yard cutting trees when she saw a white male going in the rear door of her sister’s home next door. She said she walked over and confronted the intruder as he was walking back out of the rear door. He gave her a name and told her the person renting her sister’s home had told him his items were inside.
She said things had been moved around but nothing was missing. The man left on foot.
•Aggravated assault was reported on Rogers Mill Road.
Deputy Bradley Osborne was dispatched to 141 Rogers Mill Road after a man called 9-1-1 to report another man tried to run him over with a vehicle.
Dispatch told Osborne the offender had already left the scene.
Osborne met with the victim, who told him that the offender and his (victim’s) mother are seeing each other and that he believes the offender is taking advantage of his mother by trying to take over her property when she passes away.
He said that day’s incident began when the offender brought his mother a gallon of milk.
He also said the offender is driving his mother’s car, which he wants him to return to her. The two began to argue over the vehicle and the victim said he told the man he didn’t want to argue, he just wanted his mother’s vehicle back at her house.
The offender got mad, the victim said, and got back in the vehicle and, pulled forward and hit him in the legs. The offender then allegedly spun the vehicle in reverse, pulled forward again and hit him in the legs a second time.
He said his mother witnessed the incident.
Osborne then spoke with the victim’s mother, who said she and the offender are “very good friends” and she like for him to come over. She also said she lets him keep her car at his house so her son can’t drive it and “tear it up any more than it already was.”
She said she heard her son tell her friend to bring her car back and “he was the man of this house.”
She said her friend became angry and got into the vehicle, but that he did not hit her son, rather her son jumped in front of the vehicle.
Osborne did find spin marks in the driveway that corroborated with the victim’s (son) version of events.
The victim was advised of the TPO and pre-warrant process if he wished to prosecute.
•There were three reports of attempts or threats of suicide around the county last week.
