BOC talks about moving extension office

Madison County commissioners discussed a possible move of the county extension office from the old multi-purpose building on Sunset Drive to the old gym next to the county government complex in Danielsville.
The board took no action on the matter Sept. 26, but agreed by a 3-2 vote to seek bids on renovating rooms in the back of the gym for the extension service.
County extension coordinator Adam Speir estimated the cost at around $100,000 to get the building in appropriate shape for the offices.
Commissioners Theresa Bettis and John Pethel both said the move would be good, but they said the county doesn’t have the funds to handle the transition right now.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Bettis. “The bottom line is we don’t have the money.”
Pethel said the county needs to move EMS out of two local fire departments in Ila and Comer before paying to move the extension office.
The extension office shares its current facility with the county probation office. And commissioners have long discussed moving the extension office to keep kids away from adults on probation.
“We’ve looked at moving this on several occasions,” said commissioner Stanley Thomas.
Commission chairman Anthony Dove clarified Tuesday that the extension office hasn’t been pushing for the move.
“After speaking with some folks after the meeting who did not know the history of the proposed extension move, I wanted to make it clear that Adam and the county extension did not ask to move,” said Dove. “It was the BOC who asked them about moving after the old gym was purchased. There were concerns from the BOC about 4-H being housed in same location as probation and also its location in proximity to schools. It just took so long us to get to point. I appreciate Adam efforts in getting a plan together. If it is the BOC desire to wait until later because of financial reasons, I am sure that the extension would be fine with the BOC wishes also.”
In other matters, the board agreed to allow the county board of elections and registrar’s office to begin moving its office from the county government complex to the former county WIC (Women Infants and Children Food and Nutrition) office at Lakeview Business Park off Rock Quarry Road in Danielsville.
The elections office doesn’t have enough room in the government complex. Polling places won’t be moved until after this year’s elections.
The board agreed to allow the county planning commission to begin work on an updated county land use map. The county will update the map next year. And planning commission chairman Wayne Douglas said it’s important to get moving on the plan to get done in time.
The county will be assisted by the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission. Public notices will be provided prior to meetings on the plan. And the public is encouraged to participate. The map, which is seen as a guideline for zoning decisions, was last updated 10 years ago and Douglas said it’s due for revisions.
BOC talks about moving extension office
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry