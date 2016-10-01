Bridgeway helps homeschool families get structured classroom environments

Amy Hanley has worn a lot of hats – wife, mother of four, cancer survivor, public school teacher, homeschool mom, private school principal, public speaker, author and now partner in a unique new business called Bridgeway Educational Support Team, LLP, or “BEST” that supplements and enhances the homeschool experience for area families. She and fellow homeschool mom, Cheryl Cremeans, got the idea a couple of years ago while working at a Christian private school together.
“Being homeschoolers ourselves, we saw the need for something more,” Hanley said. “So we decided to pick the positive things about the structured classroom and the positive things about homeschooling and put them together. We feel like what we have to offer is the very best of both worlds.”
Cremeans said they came up with the name “Bridgeway” because they are bridging the gap between what both forms of education have to offer.
“Here (students) learn about working in groups and how to schedule their day and then on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they are homeschooled,” she said. And Cremeans said homeschool days are unique to each homeschooler – some use those days to catch up on homework, learn keyboarding skills and/or participate in their respective recreation department sports programs, or other areas of learning.
“Homeschool parents are traditional self-starters,” she said. “We believe in pull yourself up by your boot straps and do-it-yourself…BEST is here to support that.”
BEST, which is hosted by Canaan Baptist Church on Homestead Road between Ila and Commerce, is currently in its second school year and has about 30 students on its roll books.
“We are continually gaining students, mostly by word of mouth,” Hanley said.
BEST has four teachers, all with degrees, who teach core curriculum for kindergarten through 12th graders, in a structured classroom environment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to Hanley (who teaches elementary astronomy and middle school physical science) and Cremeans (who teaches history, grammar and writing), there is Beth Turner (who teaches high school math and chemistry, as well as middle school math) and Shelly Cantz (who teaches kindergarten through second grade classes).
“We are teaching ‘core’ classes here – not fluff,” Cremeans emphasized.
Hanley agreed. “We are not a co-op, this is a unique school, we are here to provide a learning framework for homeschool families,” she said. “Here students get lessons, lectures, classroom experience and homework – and we have some fun too.”
The school currently meets the standard for accreditation and are awaiting official certification from the state.
Hanley said students at BEST must be registered by Georgia’s Department of Education as homeschooled in order to attend.
“Here at BEST we believe that education is the parents’ responsibility, we are here to assist, and what a child and parent put into it is what they will get out of it,” she said.
She said their goals are to prepare BEST students, with the assistance of their parents, for Move On When Ready classes or college, depending on each student’s individual goals.
Cremean and Hanley said they are already speaking with several area colleges about offering dual enrollment classes at BEST.
“As we decided to home school for the very first time, we were excited but at the same time anxious and nervous, asking ourselves, can we do this,” said Amanda Thornton, whose son attends BEST. “Bridgeway Educational Support Team (BEST) has been a constant support to me as a parent and to our eighth grade son. BEST gives you the best of both worlds. My son gets professional teachers in a Christian school atmosphere twice a week, along with other children. He home schools three days a week. Not only does he get to learn from the BEST team he also gets to learn sharing skills and goes on field trips once a month. Bridgeway has been a blessing to our home school journey.”
Hanley said the school is very grateful for Canaan Baptist Church’s willingness to welcome the fledgling school to their campus.
The school makes use of the church’s two level fellowship hall. The church campus is also in a very rural area surrounded by pastureland that gives them plenty of room to get outside during recess without having to worry about traffic.
“We also believe in lots of fresh air and sunshine,” Cremeans said. “We believe that being active and having play time are very important….We are the little red schoolhouse style.”
In addition to the support classes they offer, the school also goes on once monthly field trips and hosts “skills days” where student learn some basic age-appropriate survival skills, such as home canning, sewing, self-defense, hunter safety etc.
“For example we recently had a ‘Bait to Plate’ class, where students learned how to make their own fishing poles, bait them, catch the fish, clean them and then cook them,” Cremeans said.
Upcoming field trips include a corn maze in October, Anna Ruby Falls for leaf collection and study in November and a mission project at Christmas time. In September, they visited Clemson University’s planetarium.
“We are a Christian college and we adhere to Christian principles,” Hanley said, adding that they also offer optional Bible courses as part of the curriculum.
“Our field trips and skills days are open to all homeschoolers, not just our enrolled students,” Cremeans said.
Hanley and Cremeans said as they are both parents of a child who has some special educational needs, they are experienced in dealing with the unique needs of each of their students, providing them with small class sizes and any individualized help the family may need.
“BEST has wonderful, qualified teachers, that genuinely love my child,” Maggie Wilder said. “My son has special needs and they always make sure he is taken care of. They understand his strengths and push him to be better each day.”
For more information about BEST, including complete biographies on the school’s faculty, go to their website at www.BridgingYourEducation.com.
