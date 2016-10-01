Morgan Co. 42, East Jackson 6: Eagles overwhelmed in staring region play

East Jackson found itself buried under an avalanche of points early as the Eagles watched their region opener get out of hand.
Morgan County (4-2, 1-0) scored on five of six first-half possessions and recorded a defensive score in a 42-6 win over the visiting Eagles (2-3, 0-1) Friday.
“They had a lot of good players, but we tried to do too much on both sides of the ball,” coach Christian Hunnicutt said. “That’s the main thing, we tried to do too much on both sides of the ball and confused our kids … We tried to add too many wrinkles and stuff like that, and invariably, it led our kids to be confused and invariably, it led to our kids not playing as fast as they need to play.”
Caleb Adair provided East Jackson’s lone touchdown, scoring on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter.
The teams played with a running clock in the second half.
Morgan County, which built a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game, held East Jackson to 57 yards rushing and 66 total yards.
Morgan County set the tone immediately, opening the game with a 68-yard completion from Trey Patterson to Kerrieon Farley to the East Jackson 1-yard line, setting up a 1-yard score from Jordan Huff on the next play.
Malik Chapman scored on a 20-yard run on the Bulldogs’ next possession and Lamarcus Stokes then caught a 33-yard touchdown pass on Morgan County’s subsequent drive to stake the Bulldogs to a 21-0 first quarter lead.
The second quarter followed the same script.
Huff scored on a 32-yard run 42 seconds into the period, followed by a 16-yard touchdown reception from Cornelius Peterson to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-0. Morgan County closed its high-scoring first half with a 56-yard interception return from Stokes for a touchdown. The Bulldogs finished with three interceptions on the night.
“It’s the first time we made mistakes in terms of turnovers, and they were just fluke things – balls being tipped into the air,” Hunnicutt said. “It’s not like we threw it to them. It’s just that the turnovers were just fluke tipped passes, and things like that.”
A Morgan County fumble at its own three late in the third quarter set up Adair’s 3-yard touchdown run.
Hunnicutt wasn’t displeased with his team’s effort, despite the lopsided score.
“Playing hard and competing, that wasn’t an issue as much as it was that our kids were confused … I think they got shell shocked early because it got pulled away from us that fast,” Hunnicutt said. “On top of that, I think Morgan is a really, really good team. They’re extremely well coached and they have a lot of outstanding players.”
