Jefferson 28, Madison Co. 7: Dragons put away Red Raiders late

The Jefferson Dragons ended Madison County’s perfect season by handing the Raiders a 28-7 loss the in region opener for both teams.
The Dragons (5-1, 1-0) set the stage early scoring on their second and third possessions of the game.
On the first play from scrimmage on the second possession, Jefferson went half the distance of the field, scoring on a 51-yard pass play from Colby Clark to Chaz Evans. The Dragons scored again with 5:21 left in the first quarter on an 11-yard scramble by Clark for the 14-0 lead.
Madison County cut the lead in half on their next possession scoring on a pass play from David Metts to Colby Smith from nine yards out.
The score remained at a touchdown lead for the Dragons until Jefferson broke the contest wide open scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Colby Wood scored from three yards out with 11:13 left and Zack Boobas put the finishing touches on the Dragon win by scoring on a two yard dive with 6:04 left.
Jefferson has next week off before traveling to North Oconee Oct. 14.
