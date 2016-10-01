BY KYLE FUNDERBURK
In a season where everything has seemingly gone wrong for Jackson County, everything went right Friday night against Monroe Area.
Noah Venable ran for 245 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 41-21 victory. Caleb Mathews added 81 passing yards with a touchdown. Chris Griggs had 50 rushing yards and 42 passing yards with a score by each.
With the victory, Jackson County snapped a four-game losing streak.
“We’re definitely headed in the right direction, there are still some things we obviously need to work on, we are focused every day in practice on getting better and we are,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “I’m really proud of these young men, they played their hearts out tonight and it shows.”
Despite how the game ended, the first seven minutes were controlled by Monroe Area. The Hurricanes moved the ball into Jackson County territory and planted the Panthers at the 7-yard line with a punt. A couple of plays later Mathews fumbled the snap giving away the ball at the 28-yard line.
Monroe Area quarterback Kyle Mitchell completed a pass to get inside the Panthers 5-yard line, but the defense shut the Hurricanes down on three straight plays to force a field goal attempt. Monroe Area converted and earned an early 3-0 lead.
After that the game belonged to Jackson County (2-4, 1-0). Chris Griggs ended their first scoring drive with a 13-yard run, the Panthers missed the point after attempt leaving them with a 6-3 lead.
“I’m super proud of them for not letting that bother them, they were very resilient in the beginning of the game and they just moved on,” Worley said.
Venable added six more points with a 22-yard run to cap off a 72-yard drive. 51 of those yards came from Venable. The Panthers failed on the two-point conversion attempt which kept the score at 12-3.
Venable scored again on their next possession on a 1-yard run. That drive covered 70 yards, 36 from Venable and the rest from a pass from Mathews that was deflected by a defender into the hands of Zane Corley. Another two-point conversion attempt was denied so Jackson County lead 18-3.
Monroe added a 30-yard field goal to cut the margin to 18-6. But early into the Panthers next possession Griggs took a toss sweep and threw a pass to a wide open Corley for a 42-yard touchdown. Mathews scrambled into the end zone for a two-point conversion extending the lead to 26-6.
The Hurricanes caught a break with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to Jayden Brandon, who broke several tackles after making the catch. That slimmed the lead down to 26-13.
But that would not last long. A great kickoff return by Griggs placed the Panther offense on the Hurricanes 39-yard line. A few plays later Matthews connected with Corley on a 26-yard pass and Venable ran in a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 34-13.
Monroe Area was stopped on fourth down to end their next possession and Jackson County put the Hurricanes to rest with a 16-yard run by Venable, his third and final score of the game. That brought the score to 41-13.
“He played great and ran hard and then Griggs came in for relief and he ran hard, and Mathews did a great job leading the offense,” Worley said. “Defensively we made a lot of plays when we needed to and when we got backed up we kept them from scoring touchdowns, that was huge.”
“I’m just super excited, a lot of kids made plays tonight. And at the line of scrimmage, that was the best they’ve played all year.”
The Hurricanes scored another touchdown late in the game to set the score at 41-21. Jackson County recovered the onsides kick and ran out the rest of the clock to secure the win.
“We are going to continue to focus on getting better at what we do, we are who we are, we know who was are and we’re going to get better at it,” he said.
The Panthers attempt to improve to 2-0 in the region next week at home against Franklin County.
