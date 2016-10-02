Hull man arrested last week by ATF

A Hull man was arrested recently for unregistered suppressors and narcotics by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) with assistance from the North Georgia Drug Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Allen Jones, 36, was arrested for possession of firearm by a drug user and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Jones’ arrest was a result of an investigation by the ATF. ATF Agents executed a search warrant in January 2016 that yielded suppressors, weapons and a quantity of methamphetamine.
A federal grand jury indicted Jones on Sept. 13, 2016 in Macon for the above listed federal violations.
Jones was arrested without incident near his residence in Hull and transported to Macon to appear before a federal magistrate judge.
The North Georgia Drug Task Force is a Multi-Jurisdictional Narcotics Task Force comprised of the following agencies: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Lavonia Police Department, Elberton Police Department and Hartwell Police Department. The North Georgia Drug Task Force is supervised by a supervisor with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
