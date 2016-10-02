Warren Way fire termed 'suspicious'; one person injured

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Sunday, October 2. 2016
At approximately 12:30 Friday afternoon, communication officers with Barrow County Emergency Services received a 911 call reporting a structure fire in the 600 block of Warren Way.

“Firefighters responded to the address and found a one story home fully involved in fire,” said Captain Scott Dakin. “They also found one person that was injured. That patient was transported to an area hospital.”

Engine 5, Engine 6, Ladder Truck 7, Med 5, Med 7 and Battalion 1 responded to this incident. Firefighters went into a defensive mode due to the amount of fire, and the home was heavily damaged.

The fire is considered suspicious at this time, Dakin said. It remains under investigation by the Fire Investigation Team and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
