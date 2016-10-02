Janet Little (09-28-16)

ALTO - Janet Lewallen Little, 54, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, following years of declining health consisting of myotonic dystrophy and recent lung cancer.
Ms. Little was born on July 22, 1962, in Franklin, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Lewallen and Carolyn Rogers Coalley; sister, Kathy Ann Slater; brothers, John Edward Lewallen, Norman Lewallen; and grandparents, Wiley and Dora Rogers, and Oscar and Imogene Lewallen. Ms. Little lived in Easley, S.C. until moving to Georgia as a teen. She was known for being a loving and dedicated homemaker and caregiver to her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Deidre Little Via, Alto; son, Jonathan Little, Alto; sister, Diane Lewallen, Alto; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Martha Lewallen, Homer; her special grandchildren, who she loved so much, Destiny Seabolt, Kaylee Via, Karley Via; special cousin, who she helped raise, Sherry Hendricks; nieces, Jada Lewallen, Amanda Lewallen Wilson, Melanie Lewallen Giddens; nephews, Jimmy Mark Loggins, Jesse Lewallen, Clint Lewallen; her boyfriend of 16 years, Mike Gossell; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Mrs. Lewallen’s wish was to be cremated, with no viewing. She also expressed if anyone came to visit, they were to wear jeans and t-shirts. She was down to earth and didn’t want anything fancy, just to be remembered as she was. She was a “take me as I am” kind of person.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
