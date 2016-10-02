Sandra Cochran (09-25-16)

MAUMELLE, ARK. - Sandra Lawrence Cochran, 69, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2016, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland, following a stroke while on vacation.
Sandy was born December 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Joe and Doris Lawrence in San Antonio, Texas. Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved son, Chris Dameron. Sandy.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Cochran; Chris' wife, Karen Ellison Dameron and their children, Erin Dameron and Jake Dameron; her daughter, Tiffany Henderson and husband, Johnny Henderson, and their children, Rachel Ramaswamy and Randall Ramaswamy; son, Eric Dameron and wife, Jennifer Galvan Dameron and their children, Jackson Dameron, Sophia Dameron, Drew Wolf, and Ava Wolf.
Sandy was so proud to be a "Texas Girl" and loved being at her home in Boerne, Texas tending to the goats, Irish Dexter Cattle, and all the wild life that accompanied a Texas ranch lifestyle. Family was a priority to Sandy; she was a loving wife, mother, Oma, sister, aunt, and cousin.
She relished her sisters, Beverly Lawrence Porter (Billy) and Brenda Lawrence Partain (Mike) and brothers, Larry Lawrence (Pam), Dennis Rice, and Gary Rice and all her cousins, close friends, and her classmates from Burbank High School in San Antonio and her loving neighbors in Maumelle and in Boerne. "Cousins weekend" was a highlight that they all looked forward to regardless of the location.
She had a passion and talent for art, excelling in several mediums, producing amazing still lifes, portraits, and landscapes. She added a studio at the Boerne home to focus on her art projects. Mention travel and she was ready to go. She loved seeing the world and she did so with Randy and friends and family on various trips and cruises. She was the life of every party with a truly infectious smile and irresistible charm.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, at Homer United Methodist Church, 141 Sycamore St., Homer, with Brother Jim McLendon officiating. A private entombment ceremony will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 3, , at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Sandy has dear special friends in both Arkansas and Texas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Maumelle, Ark. and another in Boerne, Texas. Details of these ceremonies will be forthcoming.
Flowers are accepted or make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Cochran (09-25-16)
