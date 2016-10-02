BOGART - Margaret Hunter (09-29-16)

Margaret Elizabeth Turnbull Hunter, courageous woman, loving daughter, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, September 29, 2016.
Mrs. Hunter was born on September 30, 1932, the daughter of James Vernon Turnbull and Lois Blanche Gordon Turnbull. She grew up in Eastville, Ga., attending Eastville Elementary School and graduated from Watkinsville High School, Class of 1951. She played high school basketball as a forward and enjoyed many school days with friends.
She was a member of Union Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where she was baptized. Following high school, she attended Athens Business College and worked in downtown Athens. In the spring of 1952, she met Allen A. Hunter, Sr., and they married on October 31, 1953.
Their life together included membership at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Athens, and attending the various activities of their children. Margaret dedicated lifelong work to support the efforts of the National MS Foundation following her own diagnosis of MS in 1955. She courageously and with determination continued a ‘normal’ life carrying the symptoms and difficulties of MS for over 60 years.
Margaret and Allen were married 53 years until Allen’s death in August, 2010. Their legacy of love continue through their children and their families, Sheila Hunter and Michael Small, and son, Micah Hunter Small; Allen and Sharon Hunter and their children, Amberly and Matt Doggendorf and children, Landon, Lex, Lakelynn; and Brock and Carrie Hunter and children, Paisley and Autry; James and Jenny Hunter and children, Hailey and daughter, Bella; Courtney Hunter; and Meghan and TJ Peters and daughter, Kate; Mary and Paul Foles and children, Justin and Shanda Foles and children, Allie and Nickolas; and Elizabeth and Alan Carroll; Virginia Fleming and children Seth, Hannah, Elijah, Brianna and Savannah.
Margaret Hunter’s friendships embraced many, both extended family and friends, as well as, strangers, who became friends.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren and spouses; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Lamont Reginald Turnbull; nieces, Beverly and Bob Bargfrede, Paula and OP Jones; nephew, Jimmy and Judy Flanagan; cousin, Brenda Rusgrove ; Ricky and Carole Dunn; Wayne and Nancy Turnbull, Joe and Sara Turnbull; special friends, Greg and Sonia Pemberton, Vanessa and Jim Reid; and caregiver, Joyce Ann Johnson. Her childhood friends and classmates and her church friends remain dear to her and enriched her life.
A celebration of her life and memory was held Sunday, October 2, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Athens. Internment was at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Memorials in her honor are requested to her church, First Christian Church, Athens, or to the National MS Foundation in her memory.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
BOGART - Margaret Hunter (09-29-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry