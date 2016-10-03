Hwy. 316 at Kilcrease Road closed in both directions

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Monday, October 3. 2016
Barrow County Emergency Services is advising citizens to avoid the area of Hwy. 316 at Kilcrease Road.

“We are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision at this intersection,” said Capt. Scott Dakin. “The accident also involves a hazardous material incident which has caused us to shut down the area.”

The department is advising the road will be closed down for several hours. Citizens are advised to avoid the area as much as possible, Dakin said.
