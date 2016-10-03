Jerry Lord (10-01-16)

Monday, October 3. 2016
COMMERCE - Jerry Edward Lord, 80, died Saturday, October 1, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Lord was born in Commerce, the son of the late, Edward Watson and Easter Kathleen Nicholson Lord. Mr. Lord was retired from Jackson County, where he worked as a building inspector and he was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Geraldine Brock Lord, Commerce; daughter, Deborah Watkins (Don), Commerce; son, Barry Lord (Kristi), Commerce; four grandchildren, Erin Watkins, Ashley Sears (Josh), Spencer Lord, and Jordan Lord; and sister, Sylvia McCroskey, Toccoa.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 4, at 11 a.m., from Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

