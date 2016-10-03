JEFFERSON - Robert Samuel Carithers, 87, entered into rest Monday, November 30, 2015.
Mr. Carithers was born in Athens, the son of the late William New Carithers and Clara Belle Sullivan Carithers. He was retired from U.S. Sugar Corporation and was of the Baptist denomination. Mr. Carithers was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Ann Carithers; sister, Sarah Bennett; and a brother; William Carithers.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sue Wilson Carithers, Jefferson; two daughters, Linda Carithers, Key Largo, Fla. and Michelle Sue Caryl, Jefferson; three brothers, Tommy Carithers, Cumming, Earl Carithers, Jefferson, and Daniel Carithers, Carnesville; and six grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services were held Sunday, October 9, 2016, from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Minister Tom Plank officiating.
Those desiring may make memorials to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Mr. Robert Samuel Carithers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Robert Carithers (11-30-15)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry