Reuben Chandler (10-2-16)

GAINESVILLE - Reuben Adams Chandler, 88, died Sunday, October 2, 2016, at Bountiful Hills Personal Care Home.
Mr. Chandler was born in Monroe, the son of the late, Curtis Eugene Chandler, Sr. and Rachael Breedlove Chandler. Mr. Chandler was raised in Banks County and served in the Army. He married his wife, Gladys Massey, in 1949 and then moved to Doraville in 1956 to raise his dearly loved family. He was a hard working plumber and he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his infant son, Dennis Reuben Chandler; and brothers, Curtis Eugene Chandler, Jr. and Daniel Chandler.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Gladys Massey Chandler, Gainesville; daughters, Rachel Hudson (James), Branson, Mo., Peggy Tatum (Stan), Gainesville, Mary Goldsmith (Jere), Atlanta, and Martha Parker (Chris), Tumwater, Wash.; son, Reuben Chandler, Jr. (Cecelia), Commerce; brother, Phillip Chandler (Peg), Rome; sister, Dot Harber, Judsonia, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 5, at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Lyle officiating with the interment following in the Chandler Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, October 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
