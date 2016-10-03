The bridge that carries Liberty Church Road over Interstate 85 (I-85) will be closed due to damage sustained during an earlier crash.
A detour route will be in place until the necessary repairs are complete.
To receive updates on this closure, visit the Georgia Department of Transportation Facebook page.
Liberty Church Road bridge closed after crash
