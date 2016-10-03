Jesse Cronic Road bridge closed after crash

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Monday, October 3. 2016
The bridge that carries Jesse Cronic Road over Interstate 85 (I-85) will be closed due to damage sustained during an earlier crash.
A detour route will be in place until the necessary repairs are complete.
To receive updates on this closure, visit the Georgia Department of Transportation Facebook page.
