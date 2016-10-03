Marguerite Ward, 89, of Madison County, formerly of Athens and Atlanta, died Saturday, October 1, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George G. Ward, Jr.; and step-grandson, George D. Ott.
Survivors include a brother, Joseph Rupp, Chateau-Thierry, France; step-daughter, Jo Ward Rice (Harry); Danielsville; step-granddaughter, Kirsten Ott Palladino (Maria), Decatur; four step-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Virginia Ward Callin, St. Augustine, Fla.
Graveside services will be Thursday, October 6, at 1 p.m., at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hampton House Personal Care Home in Colbert, and its staff for the care provided during her last years.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Marguerite Ward (10-01-16)
