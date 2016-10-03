MAYSVILLE - Norris William Ray, 74, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Ray was born June 7, 1942, in Commerce, the son of the late Horace and Ruth Parker Ray. He was retired, and had worked at Goldkist. Mr. Ray was of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Ray Garrison.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Mullinax Ray, Maysville; daughter and fiancé’, Stephanie Ray Gunnells and Gene Brogan, Commerce; three grandchildren, Cody Dickerson, Panama City, Fla., Khristopher Gunnells, Commerce, and Dakota Garrison, Marysville.
Per his request no services will be held.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Norris Ray (10-01-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry