‘Doll’ Stinchcomb (10-02-16)

HOSCHTON - Barbara "Doll" Jean Stinchcomb, 67, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Barbara loved her family, fishing, western movies, the mountains, the beach, and making memories with her family.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bud" Lee Stinchcomb; son, Tony Stinchcomb and wife Pam, Hoschton; daughter, Tammy Wilson and husband Tim, Chestnut Mountain; brothers, Clifford Lee and Wayne Lee; sisters, Mary Gaddis and Cathy Lee, all of Winder; grandchildren, Carlie Doster, Caitlyn Wilson, Jordan Stinchcomb, Jenna Stinchcomb, Jake Stinchcomb, and Jessie Stinchcomb; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeke and Layruth Chatman Lee; and brothers, Jackie Lee and Sonny Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Gaddis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Bountiful Hills Assisted Living, 200 Bolton Road, Commerce, GA, 30529, or to the Homestead HOPE Foundation, 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA, 30075.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
