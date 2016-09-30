Tuesday is deadline to register to vote

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Friday, September 30. 2016
Jackson County residents not yet registered to vote have less than a week to register if they want to participate in the Nov. 8 presidential and local elections. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

County residents can register to vote at the Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 44 Gordon Street in Jefferson.

The only local races on the ballot will be the sheriff’s race where incumbent Janis Mangum faces challenger Randy Moore, and several fire board seats. There will also be a special election on changes to the freeport exemption for property taxes, and voters will also cast ballots in the hotly-contested presidential race and on other party, state and federal races and questions.

For the full story, see the Oct. 5 issue of The Commerce News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.