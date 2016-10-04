Dennis Bullock (10-02-16)

JEFFERSON - Dennis Raymond Bullock, 65, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Mr. Bullock was born in Athens, the son to the late Clarence and Helen Hall Bullock. Mr. Bullock was a member of the Arcade Fire Department for over 30 years, where he served as fire chief for part of that time. Mr. Bullock was the rescue chief of the Jefferson Rescue Squad for many years and was instrumental in the designing of several emergency vehicles used by Jackson County Fire and Rescue squads. He was also retired from Georgia Power, where he worked as a mechanic. Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Bullock.
Survivors include his wife, Curtis Jean Bullock, Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Bryan Bullock and Karee Bullock, Hoschton; daughter, Lisa Fitzgerald, Commerce; sister, Sherry Hand, Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristy) Ledford, Cole Ledford, Ansley Ledford, Bryson Bullock, Carmen Bullock, and Anthony Bullock; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Ledford.
The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Bullock officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery with Dean A. Stringer, Eddie Williams, Frank Clark, Chris Hensley, Andrew Ledford, Cole Ledford, Bryson Bullock, and other firefighters honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
