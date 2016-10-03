Hwy. 316 near Kilcrease Road was re-opened Monday following a clean-up of hazardous materials which took several hours to complete, officials said.
A call concerning a three-vehicle accident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. One of the vehicles was a truck used for pool cleaning that was carrying various chemicals.
"We had different acids and chlorines, and they're all mixed together, creating a hazardous material incident," said Dakin. "We transported one person as a result of the accident, and we also transported one person as a result of the Hazmat spill."
Dakin said the victim transported because of the spill had inhaled some of the chemical vapors, but was expected to be O.K.
The victim injured in the actual crash suffered minor injuries, reports indicated.
Three-vehicle wreck causes chemical spill
