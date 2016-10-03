Three-vehicle wreck causes chemical spill

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Monday, October 3. 2016
Hwy. 316 near Kilcrease Road was re-opened Monday following a clean-up of hazardous materials which took several hours to complete, officials said.

A call concerning a three-vehicle accident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. One of the vehicles was a truck used for pool cleaning that was carrying various chemicals.

"We had different acids and chlorines, and they're all mixed together, creating a hazardous material incident," said Dakin. "We transported one person as a result of the accident, and we also transported one person as a result of the Hazmat spill."

Dakin said the victim transported because of the spill had inhaled some of the chemical vapors, but was expected to be O.K.

The victim injured in the actual crash suffered minor injuries, reports indicated.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.