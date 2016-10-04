NICHOLSON - Ellis E. “Dit” Powell, 79, died Monday, October 3, 2016.
A native of Oconee County, Mr. Powell was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard H. Powell. He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard H. Powell, Jr.
He was a six-year veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was a 910-911 Medical Specialist, SP-5. He was the owner of Go Dawgs Package Store for eight years. He retired from the University of Georgia, where he was a supervisor in Parking Services. He was a part-time security officer at Athens Regional Medical Center for three years and a life member of AMVETS Post 10. He was of the Baptist denomination and a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Powell Glaser; two grandsons, Preston David Mott and Adam Clayton Glaser; two sisters, Lorene Horton, Athens, and Mary Kinman, Watkinsville; two brothers, Talmadge “Bud” Powell and Grady “Bay” Powell, both of Watkinsville.
Visitation will be held at Bernstein Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, with funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel and graveside immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Park. Rev. Billy Owensby will officiate. Pallbearers will be Eddie Powell, Todd Kinman, Preston Mott, and Dusty Powell. Kenney Gibbs will be honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Dit’ Powell (10-03-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry