Braselton man suspected of stabbing, setting house on fire

A Braselton man is suspected of stabbing another man in the neck five times at a Winder residence, then setting the house on fire. Brandon Adams, 32, of Braselton, is in custody in another jurisdiction, but the Barrow County Sheriff's Office has obtained warrants.
The BCSO responded Sept. 30 to a report of a possible stabbing and structure fire at 605 Warren Way, Winder. The victim, Dennis Walker, 46, of Winder, was lying adjacent to the roadway and had a wound on his neck. Deputies began first aid on the victim while Barrow County Fire and Emergency Services attended to the fire at the residence.
Walker said he invited Adams over to his house. Adams reportedly went to the bathroom he returned with a gun and robbed Walker.
Adams then reportedly stabbed Walker five times in the neck and started fire to items in the house. Walker received treatment at a local hospital for his injuries.
This incident is still under investigation and more information will be released when it is available.
