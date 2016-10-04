Race car driver charged with public indecency

A race car driver was charged with public indecency after urinating near the gas pumps in the parking lot of a Banks Crossing business.
At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, an off-duty deputy observed a male in the parking lot of RaceTrac on Highway 441. The deputy then contacted an on-duty deputy to report that the male subject was urinating near the gas pumps in the parking lot.
When the deputy arrived, he met with the male was identified as Lucas Luhr. The deputy noted that an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitted from Luhr and that he was unable to keep his balance. When asked if he had been drinking, Luhr reportedly replied that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers.
Luhr also reportedl informed the deputy that he had urinated in the parking lot and proceeded to show the deputy the precise location of that action.
Luhr was arrested and transported to Banks County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with public indecency. Luhr was released on a $600 bond.
