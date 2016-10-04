Softball: Dragons advance to region finals with extra-inning win

This wasn’t the region title game, but it carried region championship drama.
The Jefferson softball team downed Stephens County 1-0 in extra innings Tuesday in the second round of the region tournament, propelling the Dragons to the 8-AAAA finals Thursday at home.
Jefferson (22-4) will face the winner of Stephens County and Oconee County for the region title. The Dragons have yet to lose in this double elimination tournament, so whomever the Dragons face will have to beat them twice.
“They’re in a really good spot right now,” coach Kacie Bostwick said of her players. “I don’t think our kids are overconfident by any means. I think they’re playing with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence, and I hope that on Thursday, they play with that same confidence.”
A ninth-inning bunt from Hope Dalton brought home McKenzie Tyner for the winning score against Stephens County. Jefferson actually laid down three quality bunts in the final inning to manufacture the deciding run.
Caroline Brownlee began the ninth by bunting Tyner (who started the inning at second base due to tiebreaker rules) over to third. Savannah Dooley, who went 2-for-4, then reached first safely via bunt and immediately took second base uncontested. Dalton’s bunt drew a throw to first, which sent Tyner sprinting home. Tyner beat the throw from first back to home, giving the Dragons a dramatic 1-0 win over the Indians.
“We talk about small ball all the time and how it can be used to your advantage,” Bostwick said. “I think sometimes we just get a mental block because they know how important it is to do it, so they kind of put some pressure on themselves when that happens, but the fact of the matter is, they did it when it mattered the most.”
All three contests between Jefferson and Stephens County this season have been decided by 1-0 margins as pitching dominated once again Tuesday. Jefferson senior Caroline Mitchell faced off with Stephens County’s Emma Whitfield as both threw four hitters and struck out 10.
“I was excited that we had a senior in the circle who’s probably been in that situation several times,” Bostwick said. “I told them (the players) before the game that ‘Carl’ (Caroline Mitchell) is always going to do what she’s supposed to do and that some other people are going to have to kind of step up.”
Jefferson opened the day with a 4-1 over Oconee County behind a two-hitter from Mitchell. The game was scoreless through the first five innings before the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth. Jefferson answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
“We talked about ‘let’s win the first one,'” Bostwick said. “Our day will be a lot easier if we win the first one, and so we did that.”
