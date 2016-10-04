Softball: Mitchell signs with Brenau

Brenau University will welcome a Jefferson pitcher who’s enjoyed a stellar senior season and career overall.
Caroline Mitchell has signed with the Gainesville-area college, having posted a 12-1 record thus far this year with a 0.65 ERA and 123 strikeouts.
“Caroline’s stats are pretty unreal, but it’s due to nothing other than her hard work,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “She deserves all good things that come to her, and signing with Brenau is just one of those good things.”
Mitchell posted a 2.30 ERA last year with 120 strikeouts as a junior, but has been even better as a senior. Her highlights this season include a Sept. 20 no-hitter against then first-place Stephens County. Mitchell helped Jefferson finish 20-4 during the regular season.
Mitchell will join a Brenau program that went 30-24 in 2016 and earned a bid to the NAIA tournament.
“I know she will continue to work hard and stay focused and will do great things at the next level,” Bostwick said. “She has some unfinished business left to take care of for us and I know she is excited for the post season. She wants nothing more than to win games and her desire to play hard and to win is contagious.”
