Volleyball: Jefferson ‘pumped’ after rivalry win

Though no longer area foes with East Jackson, Jefferson was happy to grab a Thursday night victory over a familiar rival from just down the road.
The Dragons (28-21) won 25-21, 25-23 in a tight match over the state-tournament bound Eagles from Class 3A.
“These girls are definitely pumped, they’re always ready to play some volleyball, especially against a hometown rival,” coach Brittani Lawrence said. “So I knew that any player that I put out there would give it their everything, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Jefferson, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, and East Jackson were tied 8-8 early in the opening set before the Dragons reeled off 12 of the next 13 points to take control of the match.
In a tight second set, the Dragons led 24-21 late, but East Jackson (12-10) answered with two points at match point to pull within one before falling.
Lawrence said she was proud of her team’s composure late.
“We have a system in place where we have strategies where we pick each other up,” Lawrence said. “We don’t let the other team burn us down anymore. We pick ourselves up. We act as a team, and we pick it up that next play.”
East Jackson coach Rob Allen said his team showed grit despite some inconsistent play early on.
“They like to fight, and I like the fight that they have in them,” Allen said. “We got down, didn’t play so hot together, didn’t communicate very well to start off with. That kind of got us behind the eight ball and we had to come back from that. It’s tough to do when you’ve got a good team like that. But they did a great job of battling back and getting it as close to it as they could.”
Savanna Davis led Jefferson with seven kills. Abby Wood finished with five kills and five digs. Grace Haney totaled 17 assists and six digs. Bre Arbanas had five kills, and Hannah Healan had five digs.
Celebrating Senior Night on Thursday, Jefferson opened the night with a 25-14, 25-14 victory over Dawson County.
Wood, a senior, led Jefferson with five kills and five digs. Haney, another senior, had 11 assists and four digs. Arbanas, also a senior, had six aces. Lawrence praised her senior class.
“These seniors have been such a pleasure to work with since June since I got to meet them and get attached with them and all that,” Lawrence said. “They’ll definitely be missed. I know they have a great future ahead of them. But now we kind of focus on our next match. We focus on the area tournament that we have over fall break. And hopefully we advance to state and take that one game at a time and give it everything we got and leave it all out on the court.”
Jefferson wrapped up its regular season Saturday with four matches at the Category 5 Classic tournament, concluding a grueling 50-match regular season schedule.
“I told these girls at the beginning of the season that we have a hard schedule,” Lawrence said. “It’s nothing easy like they’ve had in the past … At times they hated me for it, but looking back on it, they understand why it happened. Because we were placed in a 4-A region so we’re definitely stepping up in the world. Playing our hard schedule against a lot of Gwinnett County teams definitely pushed us and created a better team.”
