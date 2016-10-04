Football: Panthers putting running game to the test against Franklin Co.

After running for 401 yards last week against Monroe Area, Jackson County will continue to wage ground warfare this week as it hosts region foe Franklin County.
The Panthers (2-4, 1-0) are averaging 248.2 yards on the ground per contest, and they hope the running attack again serves as a team strength this Friday.
“We are who we are,” coach Brandon Worley said. “We’re not going to change anything, so I hope that it stacks up well.”
That said, the Panther running game will go up against a Franklin County defensive front that’s blessed with some size.
“They’re big,” Worley said. “They do play hard so we’ll see. Football is a game of matchups, and we’ll see how we match up come Friday night.”
Franklin County comes into this matchup with a 1-5 record and an 0-1 mark in region play, having lost last week to Hart County 42-39 in its 8-AAA opener. But Worley said the Lions are equipped with a quality quarterback, a couple of dangerous skill players and an offensive line that comes off the ball well.
“Just all around, I feel like they’re a solid, well-coached football team,” Worley said.
Worley hopes his team’s 41-21 win over Monroe Area last week “will carry over to a positive attitude.”
The victory, which included 521 yards of total offense from Jackson County, snapped a four-game losing skid and moved the Panthers to 1-0 in region play.
“The win is huge, kind of getting, I guess you could say, the monkey off our back from the last couple of weeks,” Worley said. “It’s huge to get that first region win … It’s not a big region, so any win is huge toward later on, but we’re going to keep taking it one at a time and see what happens.”
•••
Franklin County at Jackson Co.
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Panther Stadium (Jackson County)
•Records: Jackson Co. 2-4 (1-0), Franklin Co. 1-5 (0-1)
•Jackson County’s coach: Brandon Worley (second year at Jackson Co., 6-10; second year overall, 6-10)
•Franklin County’s coach: Jerry Underwood (fourth year at Franklin Co., 12-26, fourth year overall, 12-29)
•Last year: NA
•Series: Franklin County leads 9-3
•What else: This is the first meeting between these programs since 2013 when Jackson County routed Franklin County 56-12. The Panthers have won two straight in this series, which dates back to 1992 … The Lions went 6-5 a year ago and reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2011. That marked only their second winning season in the last 15 years … Jackson County broke a four-game losing streak with a 41-21 win over Monroe Area last week … Panther running back Noah Venable is coming off a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance … Jackson County churned out 401 yards rushing against Monroe Area and is averaging 248.2 yards on the ground per contest.
•What the coach is saying: “Just all around, I feel like they’re a solid, well-coached football team,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley on Franklin County
Football: Panthers putting running game to the test against Franklin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry