Football: EJCHS pitted against struggling but talented Monroe Area

The East Jackson football team will face a Monroe Area team that’s short on wins but not on talent.
The Eagles (2-3, 0-1) will take on the 1-5 Purple Hurricanes Friday on the road at 7:30 p.m.
“(Monroe Area coach) Joey Sulkowski does an outstanding job with his players and his staff,” coach Christian Hunnicutt said. “In watching them they’ve obviously got probably the best skill kids in our region, easily.”
This is the first meeting between these two programs. Both seek their first region wins as East Jackson fell on the road last week to Morgan County 42-6, while Monroe Area was thumped by Jackson County 41-21.
The Eagles are aiming for their first region win since Sept. 16, 2011.
Monroe Area has had its struggles in recent years as well with a 5-21 record since Sulkowski took over in 2014. The Purple Hurricanes had enjoyed a stretch of 42 wins between 2010-2013 with a trip to the state semifinals in 2012.
Monroe Area is off to a slow start this year, having dropped its last four games since beating Social Circle 24-7 on Sept. 2.
Meanwhile, East Jackson looks to rebound after suffering its most lopsided loss of the season.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us in how fast we can regroup and try to put (the loss to Morgan County) behind us and learn from it and try to take a step forward,” Hunnicutt said.
This is the third of five consecutive road games for East Jackson, which won’t return home until Oct. 21 against non-region foe Haralson County.
•••
East Jackson at Monroe Area
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Legion Field (Monroe Area)
•Records: East Jackson 2-3 (0-1), Monroe Area 1-5 (0-1)
•East Jackson coach: Christian Hunnicutt (first season at East Jackson, 2-3; first year overall, 2-3)
•Monroe Area coach: Joey Sulkowski (third season at Monroe Area 5-21; third season overall, 5-21)
•Last year: NA
•Last week: Morgan Co. 42, East Jackson 6; Jackson Co. 41, Monroe Area 21
•Series: first meeting
•What else: This is the first meeting between these teams, both of which are seeking their first region wins … Monroe Area (once known as Monroe High School) has a long football history, fielding a team since 1914 … The Purple Hurricanes went 42-8 from 2010-2013 under former coach Matt Fligg and reached the state semifinals in 2012 but have fallen on hard times since. The program has won just five of 26 games since 2014 … Monroe Area earned its only win so far this season with a 24-7 victory over Social Circle Sept. 2 … East Jackson seeks its first region win since Sept. 16, 2011. East Jackson also shoots for its third win of the season. The Eagles haven’t won three games since 2011 … This is East Jackson’s fourth consecutive road game. The Eagles will return home Oct. 21 against Haralson County.
What the coach is saying: “(Monroe Area coach) Joey Sulkowski does an outstanding job with his players and his staff. In watching them they’ve obviously got probably the best skill kids in our region, easily.” – East Jackson coach Christian Hunnicutt on Monroe Area
Football: EJCHS pitted against struggling but talented Monroe Area
