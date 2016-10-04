Cross country: Kennedy, Shelafoe lead Eagles

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, October 4. 2016
A one-two finish from Chase Kennedy and Shane Shelafoe helped East Jackson edge host Hart County Thursday at a six-team meet in Hartwell.

Kennedy ran a 17:21.06 to win his fourth meet of the year, and Shelafoe took runner-up honors with a time of 17:55.17.

East Jackson finished with 38 points, just ahead of Hart County, which tallied 42.

Adding to the Eagles’ point total were Ridge Chaisson (eighth, 19:01.08), Marco Flores (10th, 19:07.05) and Luis Hernandez (18th, 20:13.73).

East Jackson’s No. 2 runner, Chandler Kennedy, did not run.

In the girls’ race, East Jackson finished third (85 points), led by Sue Ann Morales’ fourth-place finish (21:34.56). Others scoring were Shiquita Sturdivant (19th, 27:15.50), Abigail Howington (21st, 27:16.53), Anna Fox (25th, 27:59.79) and Emma Fox (34th, 30:48.23).



Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.