Cross country: Kennedy, Shelafoe lead Eagles

A one-two finish from Chase Kennedy and Shane Shelafoe helped East Jackson edge host Hart County Thursday at a six-team meet in Hartwell.
Kennedy ran a 17:21.06 to win his fourth meet of the year, and Shelafoe took runner-up honors with a time of 17:55.17.
East Jackson finished with 38 points, just ahead of Hart County, which tallied 42.
Adding to the Eagles’ point total were Ridge Chaisson (eighth, 19:01.08), Marco Flores (10th, 19:07.05) and Luis Hernandez (18th, 20:13.73).
East Jackson’s No. 2 runner, Chandler Kennedy, did not run.
In the girls’ race, East Jackson finished third (85 points), led by Sue Ann Morales’ fourth-place finish (21:34.56). Others scoring were Shiquita Sturdivant (19th, 27:15.50), Abigail Howington (21st, 27:16.53), Anna Fox (25th, 27:59.79) and Emma Fox (34th, 30:48.23).
