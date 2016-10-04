Jackson County ran at the Hart County meet Thursday with the boys finishing fourth and the girls taking fifth.
Dakota Gaddis paced the Panthers with a 21st-place finish and time of 20:28.72.
Following Gaddis were Cameron Bryan (24th, 20:40.30), Jason Growthers (27th, 21:05.28), Eli Griffeth (30th, 21:09.99) and Parker Bewley (31st, 21:10.39).
Jackson County’s boys finished with 125 points.
Jaycie Ponce led the Lady Panthers with a 24th-place finish (27:56.69), and Morgan Davidson took 25th (27:59.07). Adding points were Promise Ledford (31st, 29:00.00), Erica Doeding (32nd, 29:30.65) and Hayden Ponce (33rd, 29:39.19).
Jackson County’s girls finished with 117 points.
Cross country: JCCHS boys take fourth at Hart Co., girls fifth
