Cross country: JCCHS boys take fourth at Hart Co., girls fifth

Tuesday, October 4. 2016
Jackson County ran at the Hart County meet Thursday with the boys finishing fourth and the girls taking fifth.

Dakota Gaddis paced the Panthers with a 21st-place finish and time of 20:28.72.

Following Gaddis were Cameron Bryan (24th, 20:40.30), Jason Growthers (27th, 21:05.28), Eli Griffeth (30th, 21:09.99) and Parker Bewley (31st, 21:10.39).

Jackson County’s boys finished with 125 points.

Jaycie Ponce led the Lady Panthers with a 24th-place finish (27:56.69), and Morgan Davidson took 25th (27:59.07). Adding points were Promise Ledford (31st, 29:00.00), Erica Doeding (32nd, 29:30.65) and Hayden Ponce (33rd, 29:39.19).

Jackson County’s girls finished with 117 points.
