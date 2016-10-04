The Jackson County co-ed competitive cheerleading team placed third Saturday at Collins Hill behind Class 7A Mill Creek and Class 6A Dacula.
The Panthers tallied their highest score this year, and improved by 20 points over their total from the first meet, “which makes me confident that we’re going in the right direction,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
“We’ve had some injuries, so we should be even better as the injured cheerleaders heal,” Brooks added. “Our next competition is Peachtree Ridge, and it should be our strongest one so far.”
JCCHS cheerleaders finish third
