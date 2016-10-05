Joan Turner (10-02-16)

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Joan Davis Cannon B. Turner passed away Sunday, October 2, 2016.

She was born 6/17/1948, the daughter of John C. Cannon and Louise Lewis Cannon. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by siblings, Johnny Lee Cannon and Jack Dempsey Cannon

Survivors include James Thomas Cannon and wife, Gail M. Cannon; daughter, Darlene B. Tanner and future son-in-law, Paul Steedley; stepson, Reggie Turner; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 15, at 5 p.m. at Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson.

The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Old Website

