Joan Davis Cannon B. Turner passed away Sunday, October 2, 2016.
She was born 6/17/1948, the daughter of John C. Cannon and Louise Lewis Cannon. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by siblings, Johnny Lee Cannon and Jack Dempsey Cannon
Survivors include James Thomas Cannon and wife, Gail M. Cannon; daughter, Darlene B. Tanner and future son-in-law, Paul Steedley; stepson, Reggie Turner; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 15, at 5 p.m. at Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson.
The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Joan Turner (10-02-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry