Man stabbed after inviting assailant to his house

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and structure fire at 605 Warren Way last Friday.
Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Dennis Walker, 46, of Winder, lying adjacent to the roadway with a wound on his neck. Deputies began first aid on the victim while Barrow County Fire and Emergency Services battled the fire at the residence.
Walker said he had invited the suspect, Brandon Adams, 32, of Braselton, over to his house and after Adams went to the bathroom, he returned with a gun and robbed the victim. The suspect then stabbed the victim five times in the neck and set fire to items in the house. The victim received treatment at a local hospital for his injuries. The suspect is in custody in another jurisdiction and warrants have been obtained for him in reference to the incident on Warren Way.
This incident is still under investigation and more information will be released when it is available, law enforcement officials said.
