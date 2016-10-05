Clowning around? Recent sightings spook locals

A clown costume may not be the best option for Halloween this year. Numerous people have reported sightings of “creepy” clowns across the country and in Jackson County. That has concerned some local law enforcement officials.
People may just be clowning around, but Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said she is taking these reports seriously.
Two people reported clown sightings in West Jackson over the past two weeks. In one incident, a woman called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m., saying her daughter had spotted a clown off the road.
The woman’s daughter was traveling on Hwy. 60 northbound at the I-85 overpass when she reportedly saw a clown at the edge of the woods. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the clown.
Later in the week, a man reported seeing two clowns near his Station Drive, Pendergrass, residence. He told officers the clowns were standing in the wooded area across from his house before they abruptly ran farther into the woods and disappeared.
He said it was his first time seeing them and he assumed it was juveniles attempting to prank someone.
“It should be noted that while I was speaking to (the man), I observed a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage on his person that intensified when he spoke,” the officer wrote in the incident report.
Officers did not locate any clowns, but extra patrol was assigned in the area.
On Sunday, two 8-year-old girls reported they were chased by a clown on Arlington Lane in Commerce. The clown reportedly had blood dripping from its mouth.
