JHS only school in county to top state SAT average

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Jefferson High School was the only school in Jackson County to top the state average on the SAT.
Scores from the 2016 traditional SAT test were released by the Georgia Department of Education last week.
Commerce High School, East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jackson County Comprehensive High School all performed lower than the state average, while JHS scored 90 points higher than the state average.
All high schools in Jackson County, including JHS, had lower scores this year compared to 2015.
See scores in the Oct. 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

