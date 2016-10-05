Homeless man threatens to kill, burn, eat woman

A homeless man recently threatened to kill, burn and eat a woman in Jackson County.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy met at the district attorney’s office with the woman, who said she had received a threatening text message from the man and was in fear of her life because of his mental condition.
The woman already had a permanent protection order against the man. She was unaware of his whereabouts and said only that he was homeless.
The incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
