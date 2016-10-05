Softball: JCCHS back in familiar territory

One of the disappointments of last season for the Jackson County softball team was missing out on the state playoffs.
The Panthers made certain that drought was brief.
Jackson County, winners of six of its last eight games, will return to state postseason after clinching a spot Saturday with 8-0 and 8-2 victories over Hart County in the region tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” said coach Chessie Laird, whose teams advanced to state from 2012-2014. “I feel like they set that goal early in the season, early in the summer to advance to the state tournament and not have what happened last year happen again.”
The Panthers, seeded fourth in the 8-AAA tournament, made quick work of visiting Hart County Saturday. After splitting the regular season series with the Bulldogs, Jackson County piled seven runs on Hart County in the first two innings of Game One and then jumped out to a 5-0 lead in game two in earning the doubleheader sweep.
Hailey Clark went 4-for-6 in the two games with an RBI, and Caroline Davis was a combined 4-for-8 with an RBI. Kaylan Pruitt and Brooke Simmons both went 3-for-7 with Simmons driving home a run. Sara Beth Allen was 3-for-6 with an RBI. Serina Bergeron sparked the Panthers in Game Two, going 4-for-4 with three RBI.
Jackson County tallied 25 hits between the two games.
“We came around with our bats,” Laird said. “Our bats are finally getting hot from different places in the lineup. We didn’t have to just count on the front half of the lineup getting it done.”
Brooke Kibbe threw a five-hit shutout in Game One with a walk and three strikeouts. Allen took the ball in Game Two and allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) in seven innings of work. She walked one and struck out seven.
“Kibbe, she pitched fantastic in the first game, and Sara Beth coming in the second game, she did really, really well also,” Laird said. “I could not have asked for better performances from those two.”
With the team’s back against the wall in the postseason, this was as dominant an effort that Laird could have hoped for.
“We’re peaking at the right point in the season,” she said. “We’ve got things that we’ve worked on throughout the season and we’ve had some ups and downs. Now, it seems like we’ve turned it around, and we have things going the right direction.”
While the Class AAA tournament awaits, Jackson County (12-11) continued region tournament play Tuesday. The team was slated to take on top seed Morgan County, but results were not available at press time.
•JACKSON CO. 7, EAST JACKSON 5 (SEPT. 27): Closing the regular season on a winning note came with a bonus for the Jackson County softball team.
The Panthers knocked off rival East Jackson 7-5 last Tuesday, avenging a 12-3 loss Sept. 8 to the Eagles.
It was quite a reversal of fortune for Jackson County, which trailed 12-0 after two innings in the first matchup with East Jackson.
“We did lots of things right (last Tuesday) which was an improvement from what we’ve been doing the last few weeks,” Laird said.
Sara Beth Allen went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Joni Lott was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kaylan Pruitt (1-for-2) also drove home two runs.
Sara Beth Allen surrendered three runs in the first two innings, but settled down the rest of the way, allowing two runs over the last five frames. She surrendered eight hits in seven innings of work, walking three and striking out two.
Kate Woodall led East Jackson by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer and two RBI, and McKenzie Arnold (1-for-3) also homered. Ally Petering went 2-for-3 and drove home a run.
Laird said her team didn’t let the outcome from the first game with East Jackson negatively effect it in this rematch.
“It would have been much easier for them to come and doubt themselves with the score being what it was the last game,” Laird said. “I feel they really turned it around, and really dug deep, and showed what we can really do when we put a whole game together.”
Softball: JCCHS back in familiar territory
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry