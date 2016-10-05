Volleyball: Lady Eagles clinch playoff berth, finish 2nd in Region 8-AAA

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ volleyball team held a five-point lead in the second set against in-area rival Morgan County last Tuesday.
The significance — whoever won the match won Area 8-AAA and clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class AAA state playoffs. Having led the entire set, the Lady Eagles looked to be in prime position to close it out, but Morgan County had other plans.
Up 21-16, the Lady Eagles watched as Morgan County scored five unanswered points to tie the set at 21.
After four more ties in the set, Morgan County won the set, 28-26, and took the third set, 25-22, to clinch the Area 8-AAA crown.
“It was a back-and-forth battle, pretty much the whole time,” head coach Rob Allen said, “a lot of rollercoaster highs and lows. We gave them a lot of points with our serves.”
Serves are what the team had to tighten up in the second match against Monroe Area, Allen added. They also broke down in communication.
“Not enough consistency to get the job done,” he said.
He talked with them about the importance of the Morgan County match.
“I told them, ‘I know you’re all aware, but just in case you aren’t, this is the night to bring your A game to the table,’” Allen stated. “They did. They fought really hard. Just too many highs and lows and we didn’t have enough highs.”
It was also Senior Night for the Lady Eagles as four seniors were recognized: Lacey Beauchamp, Abbe Boswell, Shelby Groover and Emi Melendez.
“A great group of girls, both on and off the court,” Allen said. “We’re really going to miss them next year.”
But the season isn’t over yet as the playoffs loom. The Lady Eagles will host a first-round match by virtue of being the o. 2 seed in the area. Date and time are yet to be determined.
“We’ve got the home-court advantage,” Allen said.
He calls having a home match a “game-changer.”
“When we find out the times and dates, we can get as many people packed in here as we can,” he said.
“Use the student section to get the girls up, because that’s a big thing. They love to hear that crowd noise and having the crowd get behind them, so we’re going to take that to our advantage, at least for the first round.”
The biggest thing the team needs to work on is consistency, Allen added ahead of the playoffs.
“We do a lot of things really, really well,” he said. “We just need to work on staying consistent throughout the whole game.
“You’re going to have highs and lows, but being level-headed and playing at the same tempo throughout the whole game is something we need to focus on right now.”
The Lady Eagles breezed by Monroe Area in the second match in straight sets, 25-9, 25-4.
Eagles top Dawson Co. Thursday
While the East Jackson volleyball fell to Jefferson (25-21, 25-23) Thursday, it also scored a lopsided win over Dawson County, 25-7, 25-10.
Coach Rob Allen said his team kept mistakes to a minimum in the rout of the Tigers.
“They played really well against Dawson,” he said. “They did everything right. They did everything I asked them to. They moved to the ball. They talked … they backed up each other up. We had much better passing against Dawson than we did Jefferson. That plays a big part in it, too.”
