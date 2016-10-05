Football: Leopards sit at 2-4 going into bye week

The Banks County Leopards’ football team heads into its second off week of 2016 this Friday.
The Leopards sit at 2-4 in 2016 and are 1-1 in Region 8-AA play.
Last week, the Leopards trekked up to Tiger and visited the Rabun County Wildcats for their second-straight region game. Unlike the week before against Monticello, a 29-22 win, the Leopards struggled to find points in a 46-3 loss to the Wildcats.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin went 12 of 28 through the air for 167 yards and tossed two interceptions.
Wide receiver Bryce Bennett was on the receiving end of five Goodwin passes for 75 yards.
The Wildcat defense stuffed the Leopards’ running attack to negative yardage. The Leopards’ offense gained only six first downs for the entire game.
The Leopards fumbled on their first possession and the Wildcats needed only five plays to cash in for an early 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats added another score on the Leopards’ next possession by snagging a safety to take a 9-0 lead.
The lead grew to 12-0 after a 35-yard field goal.
The Wildcats’ second touchdown came early in the second quarter and the lead grew to 19-0.
The next touchdown came after a Goodwin pass was tipped and intercepted.
The Leopards’ struggles on defense continued later in the quarter as the Wildcats poured on two more touchdowns for a 33-0 lead.
The Leopards got on the board right before halftime with a 34-yard field goal to cut into the lead, 33-3.
The Wildcats scored on the opening possession of the second half to extend their lead and the final score came late in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass completion to set the final at 46-3.
